Kate Middleton ‘rose above with enormous dignity’ while talking to Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has been getting lauded for the way she “rose above” the remarks made about her by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Oprah Winfrey interview.



Royal expert Angela Levin spoke to talkRADIO about how the Duchess of Cambridge played peacemaker between her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry despite the way the latter’s wife spoke about her publicly in her interview.

"Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge directly walked up to Prince Harry and asked him whatever it was. She was chatty, she was lively, she did not look resentful,” said Levin.

"My goodness, they have been so rude about her but she rose above it with enormous dignity. Her body language was friendly, natural, relaxed,” she went on to say.

"Then Prince William, her husband, joined them and she quite remarkably stepped down onto the curb leaving the two brothers on the pavement. She gradually stepped back and talked to Sophie, Countess of Wessex,” she continued.

"It was very subtle and she kept looking to see if they were ok. The hardest thing is to break the ice, this broke the ice and enabled them to talk on a very moving and sunny day,” added Levin.

"I thought it was an overwhelmingly extraordinary event. I think it was hard not to be deeply moved and equally proud of Britain,” she said.