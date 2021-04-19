Bhumi Pednekar unveils #CovidWarrior helpline: ‘We are in this together’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar takes to social media to unveil her brand new #CovidWarrior helpline for anyone struggling to acquire basic medical aid during the second wave of covid-19.

The star set up her HQ on Instagram with a post that read, “Dear All. As we move into the second wave of covid-19 across India. I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resourced to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma requests & donors as the case may be.”

“This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies head of us. Please be patient & don’t lose hope! We are in this together. Love, Bhumi.”

Check it out below:



