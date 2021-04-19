Bhumi Pednekar unveils #CovidWarrior helpline: ‘We are in this together’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar takes to social media to unveil her brand new #CovidWarrior helpline for anyone struggling to acquire basic medical aid during the second wave of covid-19.
The star set up her HQ on Instagram with a post that read, “Dear All. As we move into the second wave of covid-19 across India. I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resourced to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma requests & donors as the case may be.”
“This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies head of us. Please be patient & don’t lose hope! We are in this together. Love, Bhumi.”