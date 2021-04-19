Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani ready to collaborate once more after ‘Sanju’

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani are reuniting once more after the success of Sanju

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is teaming up with ace director Rajkumar Hirani once again, if reports are to be believed.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor-director duo is reuniting once more after the success of Sanju that earned them a spot in the 300 crores club.

A source told the outlet: “Raju has a bank of ideas ready to roll, and while working on Sanju, he had discussed one particular plot with Ranbir, which the actor fell in love with.”

“In fact, that was supposed to be Hirani’s immediate next after Sanju at one point of time, as Shah Rukh Khan had multiple film commitments lined up,” the insider added.

As per the report, their collaboration is believed to be in space of social comedy.

“He is definitely doing one more film with Ranbir, and it’s just a matter of time. Right now, all energies are on developing and taking his next on floors. Once that’s out of system, will the Ranbir film come to the forefront. The actor has already said a yes to the idea, and will adjust the dates of Hirani, as and when, the director is ready to roll.”