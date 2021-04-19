close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
Kashmala Najeeb
April 19, 2021

26-year-old Manisha Ropeta becomes first Hindu woman to be appointed DSP

For the first time in Sindh police's history, a Hindu woman will joined the force as a high rank officer. 

Manisha Ropeta, 26, has become the first Hindu woman to be appointed DSP in the Sindh police after passing the Sindh Public Service Commission exam.

"I had to work very hard, probably harder than others. Sometimes I would feel the day would go by and I had done nothing except studying," a happy Ropeta told Geo News. She is  from Jacobabad. 

Ropeta plans to quit her profession in medicine and pursue a career in law enforcement instead.

"It was expected of me to go for MBBS, but when that didn't pan out I though of going for DPD because that too is in the field of medicine," she said.

Ropeta is also interested in poetry and is excited to start her DSP training and serve in the police force.

According to the results announced by the Sindh Public Service Commission on April 13, Ropeta stood at 16th number on a merit list of 152 successful candidates.

