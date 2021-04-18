close
Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 18, 2021
Alaya F gets candid about social media rules: ‘Don’t be too serious’

Alaya F recently shed light on her personal rules to enjoying the social media game without feeling overwhelmed.

According to a report by IANS Alaya shed light on her social media routine and was quoted saying, “I really enjoy social media, I try to keep it real. But I make sure not to take it more seriously. It brings in a lot of good and bad.”

“You have to focus on the good and if it gets overwhelming, take a break. If I see myself getting overwhelmed with social media, I just put my phone aside — until I am ready to deal with it again.”

