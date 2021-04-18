Abhishek Bachchan touches on growing up ‘completely normal and middle-class’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his experiences growing up “completely normal middle-class upbringing.”
The actor got candid during an interview with the Bollywood Bubble and was quoted crediting his mother for providing him a “completely normal middle-class upbringing.”
He was quoted saying, "At the end of the day, when the audience is in that theatre, they're going to be watching you. They've bought a ticket to your film. If they want to see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, they'll buy a ticket to their movies, why would they come to my movies?"
At the end of the day, "We are all here to entertain the audiences. We are here because a part of us, apart from creative satisfaction, also want to hear the applause. You want to get the pat on the back saying, ‘Job well done’. That’s a large part of being an actor.”
“It’s a wonderful thing. Why do we try and stay away from it in our false attempt at being humble? I love it when the films that I work in do well. I love it when the audience gives me positive feedback. I am concerned when my films don’t do well. I am concerned if I don’t get good feedback for my work. I learn from it."