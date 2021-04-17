Ananya Panday loves the spotlight but also enjoys days spent away from it

Ananya spoke about how she loves to be the center of attention but also loves days that aren’t so glamorous

Bollywood star Ananya Panday enjoys the best of both worlds, from her glitzy lifestyle as a superstar to her at-home casual look.

During an interview with Vogue, the actor, 22, spoke about how she loves to dress up, wear makeup and be the center of attention but also loves days that aren’t so glamorous.

"Honestly, I have a very balanced equation with beauty and makeup. I feel like I have two personalities. I love being that glamorous girl, dressing up, and getting my pictures clicked. But when I am not working, I want the complete opposite of that. And I like having that balance," she said.

Opening up about her diet, the actor said: "In terms of my diet, I'm working more on the immunity side of things. So I'll start my day with an apple, beetroot, carrot juice and incorporate haldi, fruits and vitamin C throughout the rest of the day.”

Panday said she does yoga first thing in the morning and stays away from junk food six days a week.