Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Qibla Ayaz appointed new chairman of CII

Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Dr Qibla Ayaz. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Qibla Ayaz has been appointed as the new chairman of  the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), as President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the hiring of the body's new members.

The appointment of new members was approved for 12 vacant seats in the council under Article 228 of the Constitution. Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui from Karachi University and Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah of Bhairah Sharif have been appointed as members.

Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman and Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora, Khattak, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and Pirzada Junaid Amin have also been appointed as members.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah have also been appointed as members of the CII.

