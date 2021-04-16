close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Kartik Aaryan banned after ‘Dostana 2’ exit over ‘creative differences?’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly decided to end his long standing partnership with Indian production house Dharma Productions over “creative differences” in Dostana 2.

The news was announced by a source close to the production house and according to Koimoi the source was quoted saying, “Kartik has been associated with Dostana 2 over the last 1 and a half year. The film went on floors and the team already shot for 20 days.”

“But creative differences between Karan and him wouldn’t end owing to all the confusion regarding dates. After all the drama, they came to a mutual yet bitter decision of ending the collaboration.” 

