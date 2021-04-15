Federal govt initiates process to freeze TLP's assets

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party disperse after police fired tear gas during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore on April 13, 2021. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started the process to freeze assets belonging to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), according to a report in Geo News.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior issued a notification in which it said the TLP "is engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country and is involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public."

Sources said the passports and bank accounts of the central leadership of the TLP will be blocked, adding that such actions are being taken as per rule 11-E of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Arms licenses issued to the organisation's leadership and workers will be suspended as well, said sources. The State Bank of Pakistan and provincial revenue departments will play their role in freezing the assets of the organisation.

When these steps are taken, TLP members will not be able to buy or sell land and neither will they be able to access their bank accounts.

The government has, as per sources, written to the relevant authorities in all four provinces to freeze the party's assets.

Sheikh Rasheed says religious party had 'dangerous intentions' for Pakistan

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that the designs of the TLP, that had recently held protests in various cities of Pakistan, were "dangerous".

"They were adamant on coming [to the Faizabad Interchange] for the fourth time," he had said, referring to the organisation's supporters. "This is why we took decisions to prevent that."

The violent clashes, which went on for three days in several cities of Pakistan, took the lives of three people and wounded more than 100 police officers.

During the press conference, the minister paid tribute to police officers and law enforcement personnel who were injured in the clashes.

"I will visit the homes of those who were martyred and will also visit those who were injured [in the clashes]," he had said.

Rasheed had said the violence was unfortunate as the government was willing to negotiate with protesters. He said the government had not backed away from its promise to present a resolution of the religious party's demands in Parliament.