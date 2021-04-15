Kriti Sanon reveals how her work helps her ‘explore different shades’ of herself

Kriti Sanon spoke about how her work keeps her energized as every role is poles apart from the other

B-Town superstar Kriti Sanon is detailing the process of how she picks her roles carefully in attempt to take on diverse characters for each of her films from different genres.

During an interview with Filmfare, the Luka Chuppi actor spoke about how her work keeps her energized as every role that comes her way is poles apart from the other.

“My work is so exciting because no set, no film is like the other. Doing such varied genres is helping me explore different shades of myself as an actor,” she said.

From Bhediya being a horror comedy to action in Ganapath, mythology in Adipurush and an entertainer like Bachchan Pandey- I have many genres that I am working on right now which makes all the work even more exciting and interesting. It does also keep me on my toes,” she added.

During an earlier interview with an Indian outlet, Sanon had spoken about her role as Goddess Sita in Adipurush, saying: “When you're telling a story that is not set in today's times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan-India film, so I had to work on my Telugu."