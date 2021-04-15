Virat Kohli opens up about embracing parenthood with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli spoke about his experience being a first-time dad and how their daughter changed their life

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian team captain Virat Kohli recently welcomed their first child Vamika.

The athlete spoke about his experience being a first-time dad and how their daughter changed their life during a chat with Danish Sait during the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period,” he said.

"Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that's totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father,” he shared.

“Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both have enjoyed thoroughly,” he added.