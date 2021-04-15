Amitabh Bachchan looks back at his days of yore in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan looks back at his acting days during youth

Bollywood’s veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been reigning over the silver screens since the past several decades.

Looking back at his illustrious career in film, the actor penned a blog post about his acting days during his days of yore and what he felt being on set.

"The night of the before was troubled and restless and deprived of sleep .. reason .. after a very long gap took the ‘elixir of life’ a little late in the day and that ruined the sleep .. so to make up .. See ya .. early call in the morrow .. if permitted ... wrapped .. going back .. Production guy comes up to apologise,” he wrote.

“I ask why .. he says for keeping you waiting for long .. hahaha .. he does not know .. this is the Chandivali Studios buddy .. for the 7 am shift in my days of yore .. no one would come on set .. I was there .. and would water the compound from the gate to the several shooting spots, while the others arrived .. no problem at all .. I can wait .." he added.