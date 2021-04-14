Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan lead Pakistan to victory against South Africa

South Africa´s Tabraiz Shamsi (R) congratualtes Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (L) as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 14, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan smoothly sailed to victory against South Africa after skipper Babar Azam and batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit magnificent knocks in the third fixture of the four-match T20I series at Supersport Park in Centurion.

Although South Africa set a massive 204-run target, Pakistan easily chased it with nine wickets to spare. The Men in Green lead the T20I series 2-1 at the moment.

Babar Azam hit 122 runs, comprising a whopping 15 fours and four sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

The Pakistani skipper proved to the world why he is the best batsman after he toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 197, the fourth-highest T20I partnership overall, and the highest ever in a chase, according to ESPN.

Fakhar Zaman, who came to bat after Azam was sent back to the pavilion, hit two fours to end the match.

Earlier, South Africa's top-order batsmen — Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram — gave a tough time to the Pakistani bowlers, as they hit a combined score of 118 runs.

Malan hit 55 runs off 40 balls, while Markram was able to score 63 off 31 balls, which helped the Proteas achieve the 200+ target. George Linde and Rassie van der Dussen hit 22 and 34 runs, respectively.

Hassan Ali conceded most runs, 47, from Pakistan's bowling side; however, he took a wicket for the team. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf also picked up a wicket each.

Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets and conceded 38 runs.

Squads

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood