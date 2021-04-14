Sonakshi Sinha touches on desire to ‘make a difference as celebrities’

Sonakshi Sinha recently sat down for a chat and gets candid about her desire to uplift citizens within her community via the celebrity status she has honed over the years.

According to a report by IANS Sinha was quoted saying, "I tie up with causes I strongly believe in and, as celebrities, I feel we can make a difference because we have a voice, and it should be used to make the world a better place. So, if there is any cause that is for the upliftment and development of society, why not?"

She also added, "Personally, it was a blessing to be home, since I do not remember the last time I got such ample time to spend with my family. Over the last few years, I have constantly been working, so I enjoyed this break to the fullest.”