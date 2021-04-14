Sonakshi Sinha touches on desire to ‘make a difference as celebrities’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sonakshi Sinha recently sat down for a chat and gets candid about her desire to uplift citizens within her community via the celebrity status she has honed over the years.
According to a report by IANS Sinha was quoted saying, "I tie up with causes I strongly believe in and, as celebrities, I feel we can make a difference because we have a voice, and it should be used to make the world a better place. So, if there is any cause that is for the upliftment and development of society, why not?"
She also added, "Personally, it was a blessing to be home, since I do not remember the last time I got such ample time to spend with my family. Over the last few years, I have constantly been working, so I enjoyed this break to the fullest.”