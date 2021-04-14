Parineeti Chopra on changing the narrative of how women are portrayed in films

B-Town star Parineeti Chopra is expressing how she wants to alter the way women are portrayed in Bollywood films.

The Girl on the Train star spoke about how she has now desire to take on the roles of ‘perfect women’ when picking her projects.

In a recent interview, the Saina star said, per Hindustan Times: “I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen. Right from my debut, I have tried to do this. I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages."

"My last three films - TGOTT, SAPF and Saina were also an attempt by me to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences. My next film choices will resonate this thought process too because I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better,” she added.