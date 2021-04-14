Why Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor were at daggers drawn for nine months

Kareena Kapoor once came all guns blazing against bigwig Karan Johar over a massive pay gap

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is one of the fiercest and most outspoken actors in the industry, always willing to stand up for herself.

The Jab We Met star once came all guns blazing against bigwig Karan Johar over a massive pay gap between the amount being offered to her for Kal Ho Naa Ho and the sum that was being given to her male counterpart, actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The fallout was described by Johar in his autobiography, The Unsuitable Boy, where he wrote: “My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, ‘Aditya Chopra’s assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar’s assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'.”

He continued: “The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’.”

He then revealed how he moved on and signed Preity Zinta for the film: “I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead.”

“Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me,” he added.