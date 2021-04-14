Ahsan Iqbal reportedly removes ANP, PPP leaders from PDM WhatsApp group

Screenshot showing PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal removing several PPP, ANP politicians from PDM WhatsApp group. Photo: Geo.tv

After the PPP and the ANP parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement following a rift, it looks like the differences between the alliance and the parties in question have also taken to social media.

As reported by Geo.tv, a screenshot recently started circulating on Facebook and Twitter shows that PML-N's senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has removed several PPP and ANP members from a WhatsApp group, reportedly belonging to the PDM.

According to the screenshot, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal removed PPP's Sherry Rehman, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Qamar Zaman Kaira from the group.

Ahsan Iqbal has also removed ANP's Mian Iftikhar from PDM's WhatsApp group.

It should be recalled that two days ago, the PPP had decided to resign from all posts of the PDM after developing a difference of opinion with the multi-party alliance over the matter of resignation from the assemblies and the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

PPP had also been upset after the PDM apparently issued it a "show-cause notice" for its refusal to render resignations and issuing statements related to the party's individual interests.

Taking a jibe at the PDM, Bilawal said those who wanted to resign from the Parliament, should do so.

"But, no one should try to impose their will or their dictation on any other political party," he said. "And the Pakistan Peoples Party will continue in its firm, consistent Opposition to the selected government that has been ongoing since day one and has not broken for a single day," stressed the PPP chairperson.

"The Pakistan Peoples Party rejects the so-called show-cause notice," he said, referring to the notice the PDM had served it a few days ago.

"Politics is done with equality and respect," he had added.

Bilawal Bhutto had also demanded an "unconditional apology" from the PDM to the ANP and to the PPP for demonstrating an "obnoxious attitude" [in the form of serving show-cause notices].

Bilawal said the PPP stands by the ANP and would not abandon them under any circumstances.

"There is no concept of show-cause notices in democratic alliances," he said.

Responding to Bilawal's statements, PDM's secretary-general and former premier Shahid Khanqan Abbasi said that the PDM does not owe an apology to anyone, adding that the alliance did not serve any party a show-cause notice, rather it only sought clarification regarding some statements and moves.

"The PDM does not need to apologise to anyone," he said. "Anyone who would break the trust of the multi-party alliance will suffer the consequences. Parties come and go, but the movement will continue."

