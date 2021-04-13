close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

7 injured in blast during football match in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Seven people were injured in a blast during a football match on Tuesday.

According to police, the final of a football tournament was taking place at a ground in Hub's Allahabad neighbourhood when the explosion occurred.

The wounded were taken to Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital, said police, adding that a bomb disposal squad had been called to the site and the area cordoned off.

The police said an initial probe shows that a remote controlled device was used to detonate the explosive that was hidden where spectators were seated.


