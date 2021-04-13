7 injured in blast during football match in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Seven people were injured in a blast during a football match on Tuesday.
According to police, the final of a football tournament was taking place at a ground in Hub's Allahabad neighbourhood when the explosion occurred.
The wounded were taken to Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital, said police, adding that a bomb disposal squad had been called to the site and the area cordoned off.
The police said an initial probe shows that a remote controlled device was used to detonate the explosive that was hidden where spectators were seated.