Zareen Khan shares a heartfelt note for late grandfather

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan shared a heartfelt note for grandfather (Nana), who passed away on Tuesday.



The Veer actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her grandparents and confirmed the sad news.

She wrote, “And they lived happily ever after. My Nana has left his physical body on Earth and gone to my Nani who was waiting fr him in Jannat.”

“He lived a full life with so much love from everyone. May his soul rest in peace”.

Condolence messages started pouring in shortly after Zareen Khan announced the sad news.