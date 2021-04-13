Punjab coronavirus vaccination centres to operate in two shifts during Ramzan

People receiving coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP/File

LAHORE: Coronavirus vaccination centres in the province will operate in two shifts during the holy month of Ramzan, Punjab Health Department said on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, the timings will be followed across the province.

The first shift at coronavirus vaccination centres will begin from 10am to 4pm and the second from 9pm to 1am.

The health department said the two shifts will begin on the first of Ramadan and the new working hours will apply to all vaccination centres.

