PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that there is a clear possibility of sighting of Ramzan moon this evening (April 13).

According to the Met Office, the moon of the month of Ramzan was born at 7:32 am last morning and will be visible for more than 35 hours at the sunset today.

It is likely to be clear or partly cloudy in most parts of the country this evening, said the PMD.

However, there is a clear possibility of sighting the moon while the difference between sunset and sunset will be 71 hours this evening.

This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

