Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson and Sophie Turner's amazing BAFTAs looks over years

Things are quite different at this year's Bafta Awards due to social distancing rules, making fans little upset as they expect a lot of glitz and glamour from the annual film ceremony.



With an aim to mesmerise fans, we have collected some old, but stunning looks of their beloved stars.

The hottest BAFTA looks we have seen over the years:



In 2018, Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie amazed in velvet gown as she showed off her infamous sex appeal while keeping her look as sophisticated as ever. The gown also included a large single slit up the side to let her killer pins demand attention.



Angelina Jolie was looking gorgeous in black velvet Ralph & Russo gown.



On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson opted for one of the most daring BAFTA looks of all time in 2020. Bright pink and covered in metallic detailing, the sleeveless number caused Scarlett to literally sparkle in front of the world's cameras.

And Game Of Thrones charming star Sophie Turner amazed fans as she dared to bare in a metallic gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a black sequinned bodice, the gown courted attention.

Sophie Turner drew attention to her stunning beauty by wearing a silver heart shaped pendant.