Mon Apr 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Kanye West files response to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Kanye West has filed  his own response to  Kim Kardashian's divorce petition,  requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children.

 The celebrity couple - who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 23 months, together - decided earlier this year to go their separate ways and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star filed for divorce from the rapper.

Kanye   has now reportedly filed his own response to Kim's submission and requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids. 

They both  agree that there is no need for either of them to pay spousal support. The couple have also decided to  pay their own legal fees.

Meanwhile, Kim's mother Kris Jenner previously insisted that her family have rallied around Kim to offer "support" amid her divorce and they are focusing on making sure Kim and Kanye’s children are happy.

It comes after it was reported that Kim’s gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with US TV host Oprah to open up about her marriage split as she feels she needs to face the public.

