Ranganathan Madhavan, family test negative for Covid-19; ‘We are all fit and fine now’

Indian star Ranganathan Madhavan and his family, who were tested positive for coronavirus, have fully recovered from Covid-19.



The 3 Idiots actor took to Twitter to share happy news with his millions of fans.

He also extended his gratitude to the fans for prayers.

Madhavan tweeted, “Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions & following protocol even at home. we are all fit and fine now.”

Meanwhile, Ranganathan’s 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan is still under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in the last week of March.