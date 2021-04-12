Amitabh Bachchan saved Abhishek from impulsively quitting Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan said he was saved from making the impulsive decision by his father, Amitabh Bachchan

B-Town superstar Abhishek Bachchan is hailed as one of the most loved stars.

Despite that, there was a time when the Ludo actor almost gave up on his acting career after struggling to deal with multiple failures of his films.

Chatting with Siddharth Kanan, Bachchan said: “To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting.”

“At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry,” he said.

He further revealed that he was saved from making the impulsive decision by his father, Amitabh Bachchan who told him: “I never brought you up to be a quitter.”

“Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film,” BigB told his son.