Pakistan sees remittances over $2b for 10th consecutive month

The central bank on Twitter says that at $2.7b, the remittances were up 20% compared to February and 43% compared to March 20.

The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday noted that Pakistan, with an increase of 26%, has reported a record run of above $2 billion in remittances for the 10th consecutive month in March.

The central bank on Twitter said that at $2.7b, the remittances were up 20% compared to February and 43% compared to March 20.

"Cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $21.5bn during July-March FY21, up 26% over the same period last year," SB said in a tweet.



PM Imran thanks overseas citizens for their 'unparalleled love'

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Pakistanis living abroad for their "unparalleled love and commitment for the country", thanking them for their support in the development of the country.



"You sent over $2bn for 10 straight mths despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances rose to $2.7bn in March, 43% higher than last year," the premier wrote on Twitter.



Pakistan had reported a 24.2% jump in February in remittances.

The development came after the government rolled out incentives that attracted people abroad to send more money home through formal channels.

