BTS’s Jin, Suga address ‘pressure’ from disbandment scare

Suga and Jin get candid about how they survived the near disbandment scare BTS faced back in 2018.

Jin was the very first to address the 2018 disbandment scare on tvN’s You Quiz On The Block and was quoted saying, “We had a hard time mentally during the beginning of this year. While talking with each other, we even thought about disbanding.”

Despite facing difficulties however, the boys made sure to gather around and continue on as a group and “I’m thankful to my members who decided to continue… I want to thank my members who always love me and to say thank you to ARMY for always loving us. Thank you.”

But Jin admitted to feeling grateful the group made it past the rocky situation without going their separate ways, “Back then, we had such a hard time. Those memories just came up in my mind, so I said that I was grateful and relieved that we are here after overcoming such moments.”