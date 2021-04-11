BTS inaugurates ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ concert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korean boy band BTS have just announced their plans for a surprise BANG BANG CON 2021 concert and ARMYs are rejoicing over the news.
The news was officially announced via a post on Twitter with the caption “Knock knock, is this ARMY’s room?” and the hashtags “BANG BANG CON 21”, “It’s already been a year” “Just like April of last year” and “BTS’s concert that you can enjoy in your room.”