BTS inaugurates ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ concert

South Korean boy band BTS have just announced their plans for a surprise BANG BANG CON 2021 concert and ARMYs are rejoicing over the news.

The news was officially announced via a post on Twitter with the caption “Knock knock, is this ARMY’s room?” and the hashtags “BANG BANG CON 21”, “It’s already been a year” “Just like April of last year” and “BTS’s concert that you can enjoy in your room.”

Check it out below:



