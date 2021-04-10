Ajay Devgn addresses shoot plans for ‘Mayday’ amid new lockdown

After shooting the majority of his Mayday plans Ajay Devgn is considering short-term hiatus as a result of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the only challenge left for the aviation drama was a location shift but given the rise in current cases, Devgn decided to cut out the three-day trip in an effort to safeguard the health of his team.

A trade source shed light on the film maker’s plans and explained, “Given the nature of the thriller, it was to be shot at various airports across India. Since that was not a possibility during the pandemic, Ajay had sets of different airports built in Hyderabad to film the required portions. For the last leg, he had handpicked a slim crew that would leave for Qatar and shoot in a bio-bubble. But he has done a rethink after the cases have seen a spike in the past few weeks.”

“For the actor, the health of his cast and crew is the top priority. His resolve was further strengthened with the Middle-East country levying strict restrictions on international travel.”