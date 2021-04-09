close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
World

April 9, 2021

Facebook services suffer outage, as #FacebookDown becomes top Twitter trend

Thousands of users of Facebook services expressed dismay as Facebook Inc’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram went down on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. In the meantime, the #FacebookDown started trending on Twitter. 

Reports by users showed more than 112,000 issues on Facebook’s website, while 101,000 Instagram users and 516 Whatsapp users reported problems as of 6 pm ET.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users. (Agencies)

