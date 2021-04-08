Imam-ul-Haq wishes Fawad Alam 'all the best' for web series debut

Khudkash Mohabbat/Screengrab via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has wished his fellow cricketer, Fawad Alam, "all the best" for his web series debut, announced earlier today.

Imam-ul-Haq seems to be very excited for Khudkash Mohabbat, the upcoming web series starring Fawad Alam that would be released on a Pakistani over-the-top content platform.

The Pakistani top-order batsman in a post on his official Instagram account, lauded Alam "for this exciting web series".

"Looking forward to watching it when released soon InshAllah," he said.

Using an endearing nickname for his peer, Haq also wished him luck.

"All the best Fadi bhai," he wrote.

Khudkash Mohabbat's trailer featuring the star cricketer was released earlier today, with Alam taking part in promoting his upcoming project.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, had also shared the trailer on Twitter, praising the left-hand batter for his performance.

"All the best fadi bohot upper jao ge babu," the wicket-keeper had written on Twitter.