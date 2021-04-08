Pakistan's eight-year-old martial artist, Fatima Naseem, on Wednesday broke another world record for the most elbow strikes in a minute.



When she was only seven years old, Naseem had made a record after hitting 242 elbow strikes in one minute, according to Guinness.



However, now after a year, she hit 272 elbow strikes, breaking the record of Indian martial arts instructor Kiran Uniyal.

"The most full contact elbow strikes in one minute using alternate elbows (female) is 272 and was achieved by Fatima Naseem (Pakistan), in Karachi, Pakistan, on 7 March 2021," Guinness said.



