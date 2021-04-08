Daska by-election: NA-75 was once a PPP bastion that has now turned into a PML-N stronghold

Daska was initially a PPP bastion, but has now turned into a PML-N stronghold since the 1990s.

PML-N’s winning vote percentage remained between 40% to 58% in the last two elections.

The ruling PTI had obtained 26% and 24% of the votes in the last two elections.

Daska is known as an industrial area, but recently it caught the nation’s attention after February's violent by-election and the subsequent court battles between the PML-N and the PPP put the spotlight on it.

Following the controversial by-election, the ECP ordered a re-election in the entire constituency of NA-75, much against the wishes of the PTI candidate.

The PTI challenged the ECP's order in Supreme Court, but the plea was rejected and the apex court asked the ECP to hold the by-poll on April 10 as per schedule.



Here’s a look at the results of the constituency since 1970.

In the 1970 and 1977 elections, the PPP, like all other places from Sialkot, won the seat.

The party’s candidate, Khurshid Alam, was able to maintain PPP’s winning streak in the 1988 elections as well but the fortunes of the party went downhill following that election as their vote bank started to decline.

In 1990, the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) candidate Nazeer Ahmed Khan ended the PPP's reign on the seat.

In 1993 and 1997, the PML-N’s Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hasan won the seat.

When the elections were again held in 2002, the PML-Q candidate, now a member of the PTI, Ali Asjad Malhi, won the seat. His win was largely due to the disqualification of Hasan over a fake degree.

In the 2008, 2013 and 2018 elections, the PML-N was able to win back the seat from Malhi. In 2008, the current PML-N candidate Nausheen Iftikhar’s husband Syed Murtaza Ameen won back the seat for his party. In the last two general elections, Hasan stood on a PML-N ticket and won the seat again.

PML-N’s winning vote percentage remained between 40% to 58%, while the ruling PTI had obtained 26% and 24% of the votes in the last two elections.



In the 2018 general elections, the major factor that harmed the PTI and PML-N was the TLP, which obtained 14,801 votes.

The NA-75 constituency has more than 823,000 voters and the turnout in the last three elections has remained over 55%.

The upcoming April 10 by-election is expected to be a close competition between the PML-N’s Iftikhar and the ruling PTI's Malhi.