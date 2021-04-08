Rani Mukerji shares her wisdom with young girls aspiring to become actors

Indian actor Rani Mukerji after ringing in her silver jubilee in Bollywood is giving advise to all those looking to follow her steps.

The Black star recently spoke to an Indian entertainment portal and revealed the one piece of advice she would give to young girls who are aspiring to make it big in Bollywood.

"My only advice would be that being an actress in the film industry is not easy. It's a very, very difficult profession to be in as there are a lot of expectations that the audiences have from you once you become an established star,” she said.

“Also, to be able to work in different conditions is not very easy. Of course, on screen it all looks very glamorous and very easy and nice,” she went on to say.

“It looks serene and beautiful especially the locations where we shoot sometimes but actually working in the industry is very very hard."

"So, if you are ready to work really hard and you really love the craft of acting then you should be there, not for any other reason because success, glamour, name, and fame come only when the audiences love you. The first and foremost thing is to work very sincerely so you gain loyal fans for life,” she added.