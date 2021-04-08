close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 8, 2021

Kartik Aaryan to play a cricketer in his next film?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 08, 2021
Kartik Aaryan is currently in talks with the director since the past few months 

Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan has taken on a number of roles since he made his debut as an actor.

The dreamboat is proving to be a versatile star as he gears up to jump onboard filmmaker Sharan Sharma’s next film where the actor would play the role of a cricketer.

A source told Pinkvilla that the Luka Chuppi star is currently in talks with the director since the past few months and has had several meetings to discuss the project.

According to reports, the film is set to be have a fictional storyline.

While Kartik is yet to officially say yes to the film, fans are elated and keeping their fingers crossed for the exciting project.

If the actor signs on, his is expected to start prep for the character with coaching lessons.

