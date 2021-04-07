NEPRA increases electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: A hike has been approved in the power tariff by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), a notification said Wednesday.



Per the notification, NEPRA said it has approved a hike of Rs0.64 per unit as fuel price adjustment for February, which will be included in the bills of April.

It further mentioned that customers who utilise less than 50 units will be exempted from the hike, while K-Electric's customers have also been spared.