Coronavirus death toll surges past 15,000 mark in Pakistan

With 102 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll crossed the 15,000 mark, while the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 700,000 mark on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC'S data, the country reported 4,004 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 9.6%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 7,00,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far.

The number of active cases stands at 64,373 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 620,789.

Earlier, the Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are starting to have an effect.

"Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to the momentum of the last two weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs & be safe," he said in a Twitter message on Monday.

"More than 76,000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. Total number of people registered so far is now over two million. 600,000 health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus. Please register if you are 50 plus," Umar added.



