Pak vs SA: Pakistan may replace Asif Ali with Haider Ali in 3rd ODI: sources

Bowler Usman Qadir and batsman Haider Ali. Photo: File.

LAHORE: Pakistan may replace the out-of-form Asif Ali with Haider Ali in the third and final ODI against South Africa, according to a report on Geo News.

Both sides have won a single game in the three-match series so far, with the final of the series to be played tomorrow.

As per sources, Pakistan is thinking about replacing the injured Shadab Khan with leg-spinner Usman Qadir while the green shirts are also mulling to include Haider Ali in place of Asif Ali.

Asif Ali has fared poorly so far in the tournament, failing to score big in the two previous matches. Sources also revealed that Pakistan were thinking about playing former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the final ODI but the chances of that happening are not too bright.

The team management wants to play fast bowlers throughout the series, said sources. Arrangements are being made to send Shadab Khan home following his injury while the team management may prolong Fakhar Zaman's stay in South Africa, as the left-handed batsman may replace Shadab in the T20 series against the Proteas.

It is expected that the team management will announce its decision on who will replace Shadab and who will be sent back home, today.

On the other hand, the third ODI at Centurion may be affected by rain, according to the weather forecast.

South Africa level series

South Africa had levelled the series with a 17-run win in the second one-day international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday despite a spectacular innings by Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar had hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours but he lacked support as Pakistan made 324 for nine in reply to South Africa's 341 for six.

Quinton de Kock, captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, had hit half-centuries for South Africa.

Pakistan's chances seemed to be minimal when fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed captain Babar Azam for 31 in his first over and followed up with two more quick wickets to reduce the tourists to 85 for four.

However, Fakhar had launched an astonishing assault to keep their hopes alive until he was run out in the last over.