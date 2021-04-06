Hassan Ali, wife welcome arrival of baby girl

Hassan Ali poses with his wife Samaya. Photo: Instagram/File

Pakistani bowler Hassan Ali, who is currently in South Africa, welcomed the arrival of the baby girl on Tuesday.



The bowler is playing a three-match one-day international (ODI) and four-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in South Arica at present.

"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," Ali said on Twitter.



Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali had tied the nuptial knot with Samia Arzu at a seven-star hotel in Dubai in August 2019.

The wedding ceremony, which was held at one of the most expensive hotels, was attended by Hassan's close friends and relatives.

