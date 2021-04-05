close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Katrina Kaif hits 48 million followers on Instagram

Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Katrina Kaif needs  a couple of hundreds more followers to reach  48 million on Instagram.

The Bollywood actress has amassed more than 47.9 million followers on the facebook-owned app.

Katrina is behind Alia Bhat and Deepika Padukone who are followed by 52 and 54 million people respectively.

Deepika is married to Bollywood A-lister Ranvir Singh while Alia is expected to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this year.

Katrina Kaif is reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal after her breakup with Ranbir Kappor.  

