Water supply to several areas of Karachi suspended after power breakdown at Dhabeji pumping station

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's (KWSB) spokesperson said Monday a power breakdown had occurred at the Dhabeji pumping station and as a result, several areas in Sindh's capital will face water shortage.

The spokesperson said the power breakdown ruptured the main supply line, which has led to the suspension of 28 million gallons of water to the city.

"Today morning, there was a sudden power breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station, due to which water supply to Karachi has been suspended," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a 72-inch diameter line exploded following which a huge area surrounding the pumping station became inundated.

As a result, the water supply to Gulshan-e-Hadid, Bin Qasim, Quaidabad, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Korangi, and other areas has been suspended.

Speaking about the restoration of the pipeline, sources said it might take 24-36 hours.