Mon Apr 05, 2021
Yami Gautam shocks little sister with loving birthday tribute: ‘You’re my chai co-slurper’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Yami Gautam shocks little sister with loving birthday tribute: ‘You’re my chai co-slurper’

Indian actor Yami Gautam takes to social media to unveil an adorable birthday surprise for her ‘little one’.

The star stitched together a video with pictures of her sister and captioned it all to read, “From being 1:00 am halwa-maker to my 4am dance partner & 6:00 am chai co-slurper. You know what you mean to me, my little one !!!!! I love you to the moon, stars & the Sun !!!! Happy birthday, Surilie”

Check it out below:



