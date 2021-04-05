Yami Gautam shocks little sister with loving birthday tribute: ‘You’re my chai co-slurper’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Yami Gautam takes to social media to unveil an adorable birthday surprise for her ‘little one’.
The star stitched together a video with pictures of her sister and captioned it all to read, “From being 1:00 am halwa-maker to my 4am dance partner & 6:00 am chai co-slurper. You know what you mean to me, my little one !!!!! I love you to the moon, stars & the Sun !!!! Happy birthday, Surilie”