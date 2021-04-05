Pak vs SA: Pakistan team manager speaks to match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out: sources

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman reacts after being run out South Africa's Aiden Markram (not visible) as South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock looks on during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4, 2021. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The Pakistan team management has spoken to the match referee of the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa over the run out controversy involving Fakhar Zaman and Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, officials privy to the matter told Geo News.

Sources say that team manager Mansoor Rana spoke to match referee Andy Pycroft after the end of the ODI, about the controversy.

Sources said Pakistan did not launch a formal complaint but the match referee was notified about the issue.

On Sunday, Fakhar smashed South African bowlers all-over the ground and scored an almost match-winning knock of 193 in Johannesburg.



The opening batsman was run out while coming for a second run as he slowed down, apparently assuming that the ball was heading towards the other end, before realising that ball was coming towards the end he is running at.

A TV replay showed that it was probably not just a misunderstanding and, in fact, the South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock distracted Fakhar with his actions (suggesting the ball is going towards the other end) and that possibly convinced Fakhar that he was running towards a safe end.

Pakistani cricket fans and former cricketers have expressed their displeasure at the incident suggesting that the dismissal should have been struck off with five penalty runs and an extra delivery awarded to the chasing side under law 45.5.1 of the game.



Clause 41.5.1 of the cricket laws states that “it is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”. In addition, clause 41.5.2 says that “It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is willful or not.”