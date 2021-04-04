Shafqat Mehmood says school closure to be discussed between ministers on Tuesday

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood addressing a press conference. Photo: PID/File

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said an important meeting about the closure of schools will be held on Tuesday.

Given the deteriorating situation of the virus, the NCOC meeting will also bring the exam situation under discussion.



"Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities and NCOC," the minister said on Twitter.

The third wave of the coronavirus continued to intensify its grip on the country, with over 5,000 testings positive for the virus on Saturday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC said 81 people died from the coronavirus on Saturday, among them 74 died in hospitals while seven passed away outside of hospitals.

In all, 5,020 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, as per the data provided by NCOC.

