Meghan Markle bashed for ‘mean’ behavior in royal wedding: ‘We paid for it!’

Meghan Markle has once again been bashed for having had a private wedding ceremony three days prior to the 'big day' paid for by UK citizens.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths. During her appearance on Mail+'s Palace Confidential she was quoted saying, "I think what it really showed was, legalities aside, she just wanted us to know that she didn't value the main wedding that we all saw and paid for and showered with praise and affection and looked forward to - we, the public, we humble serve. She didn't value that as much as her personal one.”

“And while that's in a way very sweet and touching, it's sort of a bit mean to the rest of us who really cared about that day and, let's face it, pay for it."