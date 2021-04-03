Jackie Shroff touches on his love for acting: ‘I want to give way to the child in me’

Jackie Shroff is one of Bollywood’s star studded cast and is well known for having a dynamic acting portfolio in many different genres.

However, even with a long repertoire behind him, there is still one avenue Shroff has not explored to his heart’s content and that is comedy.

The actor touched upon his desire to explore the comedy realm more during his interview with Mid-Day and was even quoted saying, “I have attempted comedy in films like Bhoot Uncle, among others, but got the opportunity to explore the genre again only now, with Hello Charlie.”

“I wanted to give way to the child in me, and in these times, it is our job to bring a smile on people’s faces. I am loving the genre. I have done all kinds of films, including superhero films, during my prime. I have done films that people told me not to do. I never thought about how big or small the project was. I didn’t discriminate, and chose to keep experimenting.”