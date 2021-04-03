close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 3, 2021

Ajay Devgn dedicates an emotional birthday tribute to fans

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 03, 2021
Ajay Devgn dedicates an emotional birthday tribute to fans

Renowned actor Ajay Devgn shares an emotional note for fans on the event of his birthday.

Devgn took to Instagram to share the short tribute and it read, “Had it not been for the pandemic, I would have celebrated my birthday with fans and fan club members. Since that couldn’t happen, I thank each one of you for your unstinted support and sincere birthday wishes. Love, Ajay”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood