Shanaya Kapoor sets floor ablaze with her dance to Shakira and Beyonce's 'Beautiful Liar': Video

Shanaya Kapoor, who would soon make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s project, keeps fans crazy with her unmatched dance skills.

The charming teenager, who is daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, wowed fans with her new super striking video of her belly dance.

Shanaya's sizzling dance to the hit track 'Beautiful Liar' by Beyonce and Shakira will surely make your jaw drop as she skillfully tried out some floor work.

In the much-loved video which she shared on her Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen shaking her belly to the Shakira and Beyonce's song ‘Beautiful Liar‘

The gorgeous star wrote: "floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me @sanjanamuthreja."



Shanaya Kapoor has a craze of belly dance and she takes the lessons very seriously which reflects in her videos.



