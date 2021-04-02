close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Ajay Devgn as actor turns 52

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Katrina Kaif was among thousands of people who took to social media to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday on Friday.

Social media in India was flooded with birthday wishes  for  Ajay who turned 52.

"Happiest birthday to the most amazing person," wrote the "Bharat" actress while sharing a picture of the actor.


