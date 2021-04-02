Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Ajay Devgn as actor turns 52

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif was among thousands of people who took to social media to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday on Friday.
Social media in India was flooded with birthday wishes for Ajay who turned 52.
"Happiest birthday to the most amazing person," wrote the "Bharat" actress while sharing a picture of the actor.